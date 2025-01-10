Patient sues Oregon anesthesiology group over potential hepatitis C exposure

A woman has filed a $4 million lawsuit against Providence Health & Services and Oregon Anesthesiology Group, both located in the Portland area, after contracting the life-threatening hepatitis C virus, according to a Jan. 10 report from Oregon Live.

In July, Renton, Wash.-based Providence alerted 2,200 patients of possible exposure to hepatitis B and C and HIV after the health system's infection control practices may not have been followed by an anesthesiologist. The physician was employed by Oregon Anesthesiology Group.

The same month, four patients filed a class action lawsuit, alleging "gross negligence." None of the patients were identified in the lawsuit as having acquired an infection, and the suit was dismissed in December.

The woman underwent surgery at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City, Ore., and only Providence and Oregon Anesthesiology Group are listed as defendants in the lawsuit.

After receiving the letter, the woman got tested and learned she’d contracted hepatitis C. She alleges she had engaged in no behaviors that might have exposed her to the virus, which is primarily spread through contact with infected blood.

An infectious disease expert believes that she likely contracted it through her 2021 hand surgery, according to Oregon Live.

She has started an eight-week course of antiviral pills that will aim to cure her. She said Providence told her it would pay for the medication, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

However, she told the publication she was frustrated with monthslong delays she experienced in getting the treatment and worried about suffering permanent damage to her liver.

The lawsuit alleges that the hospital left patients in the dark and did not provide appropriate and timely information about the infection exposure.

Providence, Legacy and Oregon Anesthesiology Group all declined Oregon Live's request for comment.