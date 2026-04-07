Ohio updates CRNA laws

Ohio has become the 45th state to update its laws governing the relationship between CRNAs and physicians, replacing a physician supervision requirement with a collaborative framework, according to a March news release from the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 52 on March 10, with the law set to take effect June 8, 2026.

The legislation modernizes outdated statutes to better reflect how anesthesia teams currently operate, while maintaining patient safety standards. Supporters say the change will particularly expand access to anesthesia care in rural and underserved areas of the state.

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