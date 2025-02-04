NorthStar Anesthesia shakes up leadership team

NorthStar Anesthesia made several changes to its leadership team, tapping a new president and COO, chief medical officer, chief anesthetist officer, chief quality officer, chief marketing officer and CFO.

Meagan Barkett has been promoted to president and COO following five years with NorthStar. She will now lead all operations, clinical recruiting, credentialing and marketing efforts, according to a Feb. 4 news release.

Romeo Kaddoum, MD, has been promoted to chief medical officer following the retirement of Jim Roberts, MD. Dr. Kaddoum is a practicing cardiac anesthesiologist who has been with NorthStar for 10 years. He will oversee NorthStar's physician teams.

Randy Moore, NorthStar's chief anesthetist officer, has expanded his role as chief anesthetist officer and executive vice president of clinical strategy. Mr. Moore will lead efforts to scale the company's clinical leadership, academic affairs and operational improvement initiatives.

Josh Lumbley, MD, the company's chief quality officer, will continue to lead the office of clinical quality, while also serving as the executive clinical leader guiding NorthStar's growth strategy.

NorthStar has also added Abby Kushner as chief marketing officer. She joins NorthStar from the Cranemere Group, where she developed and executed marketing strategies for its healthcare operating companies.

Jonathan Cronin was appointed CFO, bringing nearly two decades of healthcare finance experience to the role. He previously served as CFO at the Health Management Academy.