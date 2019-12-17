North American Partners in Anesthesia expands partnership with New York City practice

Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia again partnered with AdvantageCare Physicians to handle anesthesia services at a fourth AdvantageCare location.

NAPA will now cover services at AdvantageCare and health insurer EmberHealth's new 75,000-square-foot Health Hub in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

AdvantageCare and NAPA have been partners for nine years to date, with NAPA providing anesthesia services at three other AdvantageCare practices.

AdvantageCare President and CMO Navarra Rodriguez, MD, said, "NAPA shares our deep commitment to quality care and we are proud to expand our relationship so that the community of East New York has access to these critical services."

