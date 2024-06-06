Massachusetts, DC loosen CRNA supervision requirements

Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., have both made moves to allow certified registered nurse anesthetists to practice without physician supervision.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey opted out of federal regulations that require physician supervision of CRNAs.

The governors of 25 states in the U.S. have made exemptions for either a full or partial opt-out of the federal requirement.

"Through her action, Gov. Healey ensures Massachusetts' patients have access to value-based, high-quality care and that the Commonwealth recognizes that CRNAs are qualified to make autonomous decisions regarding all aspects of anesthesia care based on their education, licensure, and certification," said Glenn Colassi, president of Massachusetts Association of Nurse Anesthetists, said in a June 4 press release. "It also allows healthcare facilities to optimize healthcare teams by removing barriers and allowing to maximize their workforce, leading not only to more access to care by more economical care models."

Additionally, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed a law removing collaboration requirements for all advanced practice registered nurses, including CRNAs.

The bill, which was passed unanimously by the City Council, allows CRNAs to deliver anesthesia, pain management and related care to patients without oversight.