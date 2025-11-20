Former CRNA at Iowa hospital pleads guilty to fentanyl theft

A CRNA working at a hospital in Dubuque, Iowa, pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing fentanyl from the hospital.

Benjamin Albert, RN, wrote in a plea agreement that while he worked at the hospital from Jan. 13-27, 2022, he acquired the drug by drawing extra fentanyl from the hospital’s pharmacy intended for several patients, according to a Nov. 18 news release from the Justice Department.

Mr. Albert only administered a portion of the fentanyl that he withdrew to the patient, stealing the extra for his own use, according to the Justice Department.

Over the five days that he worked at the hospital, Mr. Albert administered fentanyl to 18 patients, several of whom showed signs of feeling significant pain during surgery, according to the Justice Department.

Mr. Albert faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year supervised release for each count, the release said. As part of the sentencing, Mr. Albert agreed to forfeit his Iowa nursing license. A sentencing date has not yet been set.