CRNA pay: 5 stats to know

Certified registered nurse anesthetists consistently outearn their advanced practice peers, according to Medscape's "APRN Compensation Report 2022," released Nov. 11.
Medscape surveyed 2,618 advanced practice registered nurses between May 2 and July 26. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are five key statistics on CRNA pay:
- CRNA total annual earnings hit $217,000 in 2021, with base compensation at $197,000.
- Average annual compensation for salaried CRNAs was $225,000 in 2021.
- Sixty-six percent of CRNAs saw an income increase from 2020 to 2021, while 26 percent said their income remained the same and 8 percent reported a decrease.
- Sixty-seven percent of CRNAs said they feel fairly compensated.
- Seventy percent of CRNAs have a master's degree and 24 percent have a doctoral degree.