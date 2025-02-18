Broward Health resumes surgeries following anesthesia contract ruling

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health has been forced to postpone elective surgeries after breaking ties with its long-term anesthesia group.

On Feb. 14, a judge ruled that Broward was allowed to terminate its contract with financially plagued company Anesco, saving the health system from shutting down even more operating rooms, according to a Feb. 14 report from the South Florida SunSentinel.

Anesthesia staffers at Broward have been on the verge of a walkout, citing payment issues and delays from Anesco.

During an emergency hearing, the judge determined that Anesco cannot enforce its employee non-competes, meaning Broward's current anesthesia staff can stay with the health system and work under another company.

Several employees said that they have not been paid in over three weeks by Anesco, while others were paid only after they threatened to walk out.

Anesco's anesthesiologists warned Broward on Feb. 14 that they would not come to the hospital again if they had to keep working for the company.

Broward Health wants to partner with Envision to take over its anesthesia contract and onboard Anesco's employees who want to stay with the system.

Broward Health, Anesco's main client, has said it already paid the anesthesia provider through March.

Procedures including hip replacements and hernia repairs have already been delayed due to a lack of staff.

Anesco has had the exclusive contract to provide anesthesia services at Broward Health hospitals for over 25 years, according to the report.