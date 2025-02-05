Broward Health ends long-term anesthesia contract

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health has ended its long-term relationship with contracted anesthesia group Anesco, according to a Feb. 4 report from the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Anesco has been plagued by financial issues, leading to employees leaving or going unpaid. Broward has formally issued Anesco 150 days' notice that its contract with the group will come to an end.

Broward alleges that Anesco breached terms of the contract. Several employees said that they have not been paid in three weeks by Anesco, while others were paid only after they threatened to walk out.

Anesco was founded by Richard Meli, MD, and Paul Kolber, MD, and has had the exclusive contract to provide anesthesia services to the four Broward Health Hospitals for decades, including Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Broward Health North in Pompano Beach, Broward Health Imperial Point in Fort Lauderdale and Broward Health Coral Springs.

Broward Health's CEO Shane Strum said the health system has renegotiated terms that were more favorable to Anesco several times in the last 18 months to help the group with financial issues.

Mr. Strum told Anesco that if the group is unable to staff appropriately, Broward Health would hire temporary anesthesiologists or certified registered nurse anesthetists to keep operating rooms open while postponing elective surgeries.

"They have an obligation to the district to provide services," Mr. Strum told the Sentinel. "If they are not meeting payroll that would be a problem. They have to abide by the terms of the contract."

Anesco currently services four large metropolitan hospitals and two surgery center facilities with more than 150 full- and part-time professionals.

It is unknown how many professionals still work for Anesco or why the company is suffering financial problems, according to the report.