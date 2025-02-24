ASA calls on court to dismiss AANA nondiscrimination lawsuit

The American Society of Anesthesiologists has submitted a brief in support of HSS' attempt to dismiss a complaint issued by the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology.

In AANA's non-discrimination suit, the group contends that there are no differences between anesthesiologists and CRNAs.

The ASA has issued a brief "correcting" AANA's assertions, noting that 45 states require physician oversight of CRNAs, anesthesiologists have almost five times the hours of clinical training and nearly double the education of nurse anesthetists and anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists are not interchangeable, according to a Feb. 24 release sent to Becker's.

ASA's brief explains that the nondiscrimination provision recognizes that healthcare professional licenses are defined by state law, not federal law, and what CRNAs are allowed to do depends on state-specific laws, which vary from state to state.

The brief concludes by asking the court to grant HHS' motion and dismiss the lawsuit, according to the release.