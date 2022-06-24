Anesthesiologist wealth: 4 report takeaways

Anesthesiology is the eleventh wealthiest speciality, according to Medscape's "Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2022."

The report, released June 10, is based on a survey of 13,064 physicians from Oct. 5, 2021, to Jan. 19. Read more about the methodology here.

Three other takeaways:

1. Fifteen percent of anesthesiologists reported a net worth of more than $5 million.

2. Twenty-one percent of anesthesiologists reported a net worth of less than $500,000.

3. Twenty-four percent of anesthesiologists said they are still paying off student loans.