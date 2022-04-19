Anesthesiologist pay jumps 8%: 5 stats 

Anesthesiologist pay jumped nearly 8 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," released April 15.

Medscape collected responses from 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19, 2022.

Five stats to know:

1. Anesthesiologist pay hit $405,000 in 2022, compared to $378,000 in 2021, a roughly 8 percent jump.

2. Anesthesiologists reported an average incentive bonus of $68,000.

3. Fifty-three percent of anesthesiologists said they feel fairly compensated.

4. Eighty-six percent of anesthesiologists said they would choose the same specialty again.

5. Anesthesiologists said they spend 10 hours a week on paperwork and administration, the lowest of all surveyed specialties.







