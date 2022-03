Anesthesiologist pay in 5 major cities

Self-employed anesthesiologists outearn their employed counterparts in five major U.S. cities, according to Medscape's physician salary explorer.

Here are stats on average annual anesthesiologist salaries, grouped by practice setting and experience range, in five cities:

Atlanta

Employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $341,230

8 to 14 years: $360,696

15 to 21 years: $389,361

Self-employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $403,002

8 to 14 years: $425,330

15 to 21 years: $444,444

Chicago

Employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $345,367

8 to 14 years: $373,241

15 to 21 years: $406,115

Self-employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $403,002

8 to 14 years: $423,805

15 to 21 years: $457,405

Los Angeles

Employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $328,429

8 to 14 years: $358,746

15 to 21 years: $393,676

Self-employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $403,002

8 to 14 years: $428,974

15 to 21 years: $456,556

New York City

Employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $325,834

8 to 14 years: $353,305

15 to 21 years: $391,914

Self-employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $403,002

8 to 14 years: $436,988

15 to 21 years: $461,098

Phoenix

Employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $345,827

8 to 14 years: $356,973

15 to 21 years: $403,208

Self-employed anesthesiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $403,002

8 to 14 years: $420,802

15 to 21 years: $447,503