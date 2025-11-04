Anesthesiologist pay in 2025: 10 stats

Here are 10 statistics illustrating the state of anesthesiologist compensation in 2025, as reported by Becker’s:

1. As of July, the average total salary for anesthesiologists is $444,468, according to new data from Marit Health, a salary transparency platform for physicians and advanced practice providers.

2. The average base salary for anesthesiologists is $393,353.

3. On average, anesthesiologists receive a $34,739 bonus, with 57% reporting that they received a bonus.

4. Among the 21% of anesthesiologists who reported earning a second income, the average amount was $13,375.

5. Anesthesiologists report working an average of 45.1 hours per week, with 5.3 weeks of paid time off annually.

6. Those employed by hospitals or health systems earn an average total salary of $446,500 Those working for medical groups report a higher average of $461,500

7. Male anesthesiologists in the early stages of their careers earn significantly more than their female peers, whether employed or independent, according to Medscape’s online salary tool. Among independent anesthesiologists, men earn an average of $366,461 annually, while women earn $314,844 — a gap of over $51,000, or about 14%.

8. In employed roles, men report an average income of $312,602 compared to $272,806 for women — a difference of nearly $40,000, or roughly 13%.

9. Anesthesiologists working in academic settings earn a median total compensation of $450,000, compared to $500,000 in nonacademic roles, according to Marit Health data.

10. Anesthesiologist pay varies by specialty, according to Marit Health, with cardiac anesthesiologists earning the highest average. Here’s a breakdown of the average total compensation of anesthesiologist pay by specialty: