Anesthesiologist compensation in 5 numbers

Here are five stats and figures to know about compensation for anesthesiologists:

1. In November 2024, CMS finalized a 94-cent (2.83%) conversion factor decrease from 2024. The physician fee schedule conversion factor for 2025 is $32.35, down from $33.29 in 2024.

2. Anesthesiologists earn the highest annual wage in Nebraska, bringing in $455,850, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

3. Offices of physicians is the top-paying practice setting for anesthesiologists, with an average mean wage of $358,560.

4. More than half of anesthesiologists said they are fairly compensated when considering work demands, according to Medscape's 2024 "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report," published in May.

5. Two-thirds of anesthesiologists said most physicians in the U.S. are underpaid.