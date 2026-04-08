Anesthesiologist assistant pay breakdown in 10 stats

As of April 6, 2026, anesthesiologist assistants’ average annual salary is $247,000, according to salary transparency platform Marit Health’s compilation of 170 salaries.

Here are 10 more stats to know:

1. Most anesthesiologist assistants earn between $220,000 (25th percentile) and $270,000 (75th percentile), with top earners (90th percentile) making $327,000 annually.

2. Anesthesiologist assistants’ average base salary is $227,000. Forty-two percent of anesthesiologist assistants report other income, such as overtime or leadership stipends, averaging $14,090.

3. Average bonuses for anesthesiologist assistants total $6,220, with 46% reporting they receive a bonus. Thirty-eight percent also receive call pay, averaging $1,057.

4. Anesthesiologist assistants report an average workload of 39.8 hours per week and 6.8 weeks of paid time off.

5. The average starting salary for a new anesthesiologist assistant graduate is $239,000, which includes an average base salary of $220,500, an average bonus of $6,500, and other income of $12,000. Based on 59 new graduate salaries, the average sign-on bonus is $34,500 and the average relocation bonus is $8,000.4

6. Male anesthesiologist assistants report average total compensation of $254,000, compared to $237,000 for female anesthesiologist assistants. The $17,000 difference is driven by higher average other income ($17,500 vs. $10,000) and a higher average base salary ($230,000 vs. $219,500) among male respondents.

7. Anesthesiologist assistants in academic settings report average total compensation of $249,500, compared to $247,000 for those in non-academic roles. Academic positions tend to carry a higher base salary ($229,500 vs. $225,000) offset by a lower bonus component ($5,000 vs. $6,500), reflecting a more stable pay mix.

8. Anesthesiologist assistants in the Southwest region report the highest total compensation at $257,500, with a base salary of $236,500. This compensation structure is primarily base-heavy, with minimal bonuses or other income.

9. In contrast, those in the West region report the lowest total compensation at $222,000, with a base salary of around $211,000.

10. The Midwest region averages $250,000, the Southeast & Atlantic Islands region averages $245,500, and the Northeast region averages $240,000, all with similar average workweeks of around 40 hours.

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