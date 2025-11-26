Anesthesia leaders’ biggest lessons of 2025

A number of defining controversies and innovations have shaped anesthesia in 2025, from AI-driven analysis tools to landmark legal cases, all changing the way that anesthesia professionals make decisions and care for patients.

Three anesthesia leaders recently joined Becker’s to discuss their biggest lessons learned in 2025.

Editor’s note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length:

Charles “Chuck” Tabbert, CRNA. Anesthesia Department Chief at Mercy Defiance (Ohio) Hospital: One thing I learned in 2025 is the value of designing truly patient-specific anesthesia plans, rather than relying on facility culture or ingrained dogma. By thoughtfully applying tools like regional anesthesia, [total intravenous anesthesia] and opioid-sparing strategies, we can better accommodate medically complex patients, reduce same-day cancellations, shorten length of stay and minimize perioperative complications — especially in the broader, systemwide timeframe where efficiency and outcomes both matter. Tailoring anesthesia to the individual patient, rather than the default approach, is increasingly critical as patient complexity rises.

Peter Bravos, MD. Chief Medical Officer of Sutter Health Surgery Center Division (Sacramento, Calif.): In 2025, I learned that small workflow adjustments can significantly improve throughput, and that most delays can be prevented with early, clear communication among anesthesia, nursing and scheduling. Strong block-utilization planning, while making sure block time is used efficiently and adjusted proactively, has proven equally important in reducing idle time and preventing downstream delays.

Brian Evans. COO of Optim Health System (Savannah, Ga.): Because individual markets are unique, a one-size-fits-all approach to staffing is ineffective. Anesthesia groups must be flexible, adapting to the available workforce to find the right mix of full-time, part-time and independent contractor staff. This strategy meets facility demands while minimizing the use of locums.