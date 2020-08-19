Anesthesia group with in-network strategy inks 3-year contract

Dallas-based U.S. Anesthesia Partners signed a long-term agreement with Molina Healthcare of Texas.

Five things to know:

1. Under the three-year contract, USAP's 2,500-plus clinicians in Texas will be in-network for Molina Healthcare of Texas' 352,000 members.

2. Every year, USAP clinicians serve more than 1 million patients in Texas across 147 hospitals and 152 other care facilities, including surgery centers.

3. Outside of Texas, USAP provides anesthesia services in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Oklahoma, Kansas and Maryland.

4. In 2019, over 94 percent of USAP's 2.3 million cases were processed as in-network services.

5. Molina Healthcare of Texas has provided government-funded care to low-income individuals since 2006. Molina Healthcare's corporate office is in Long Beach, Calif.

