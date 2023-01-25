Anesthesia group honored by The Joint Commission, National Quality Forum

Northern American Partners in Anesthesia has been named a 2022 Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Award recipient on behalf of the National Quality Forum and The Joint Commission.

NAPA was recognized for its Anesthesia Risk Alerts program, which provides anesthesia clinicians with mitigation strategies to better manage five high-risk clinical scenarios: known or suspected difficult airway, a body mass index greater than or equal to 45, pulmonary hypertension, American Society of Anesthesiologists status 4 or 5, and operating room fire risk, according to a Jan. 24 news release.

The program, which began in 2019, has achieved a 95 percent compliance rate and reduced adverse risks across NAPA's roughly 500 affiliated facilities, according to the release.

The Eisenberg Awards honor the late John Eisenberg, MD, former administrator of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and founder of the NQF's board of directors.