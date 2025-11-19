American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology highlights rural care gap

In recognition of National Rural Health Day, observed Nov. 21, the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology highlighted the role certified registered nurse anesthetists play in alleviating the rural healthcare gap.

CRNAs provide more than 80% of anesthesia care in rural areas and often serve as the sole provider in hospitals and clinics with limited medical staff, according to a Nov. 18 news release.

The AANA said their support is key to surgical, trauma and obstetric care in communities facing provider shortages, aging populations and high rates of underinsurance.

CRNAs are trained in anesthesia and critical care nursing, and their presence helps sustain access to surgical services in hospitals that might otherwise struggle to staff anesthesia teams.