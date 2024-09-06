Anesthesia

5 highest-paid anesthesiologists in San Diego

Paige Haeffele -  

The highest-earning anesthesiologists in San Diego earn $375,230 more than the national average for the role, according to Medscape's Physician Salary Explorer tool.

The average annual salary among all anesthesiologists in the U.S. is $339,470, according to data from the latest employment survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 

The five highest-paid anesthesiologists in the San Diego area earn between $603,000 and $714,700, according to Medscape's data.

Here is what to know about the average annual earnings among the highest-earning anesthesiologists in San Diego:

  1. Self-employed, 36+ years of experience: $714,700
  2. Employed, 15-21 years of experience: $658,800
  3. Employed, 8-14 years of experience: $629,200
  4. Self-employed, 22-28 years of experience: $606,900
  5. Self-employed, 29-35 years of experience: $603,000

