5 highest-paid anesthesiologists in San Diego

The highest-earning anesthesiologists in San Diego earn $375,230 more than the national average for the role, according to Medscape's Physician Salary Explorer tool.

The average annual salary among all anesthesiologists in the U.S. is $339,470, according to data from the latest employment survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The five highest-paid anesthesiologists in the San Diego area earn between $603,000 and $714,700, according to Medscape's data.

Here is what to know about the average annual earnings among the highest-earning anesthesiologists in San Diego: