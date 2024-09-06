5 highest-paid anesthesiologists in San Diego

The highest-earning anesthesiologists in San Diego earn $375,230 more than the national average for the role, according to Medscape's Physician Salary Explorer tool.
The average annual salary among all anesthesiologists in the U.S. is $339,470, according to data from the latest employment survey from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The five highest-paid anesthesiologists in the San Diego area earn between $603,000 and $714,700, according to Medscape's data.
Here is what to know about the average annual earnings among the highest-earning anesthesiologists in San Diego:
- Self-employed, 36+ years of experience: $714,700
- Employed, 15-21 years of experience: $658,800
- Employed, 8-14 years of experience: $629,200
- Self-employed, 22-28 years of experience: $606,900
- Self-employed, 29-35 years of experience: $603,000