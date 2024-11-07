5 highest-paid anesthesiologists in Fort Worth

The highest-paid anesthesiologist in Fort Worth, Texas, earns $716,600 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $339,470 anesthesiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest-paid anesthesiologists in Fort Worth, Texas, earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $716,600 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $659,400 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

3. $642,600 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $628,800 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $626,200 annual salary; 22-28 years of experience; self-employed setting