5 CRNA updates in October

Here are five updates on certified registered nurse anesthetists' workforce and leadership in the last month, as reported by Beckers:

1. Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Wilmington University have partnered to launch the first certified registered nurse anesthetist program in the state.

2. Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health has selected Betty Jo Rocchio, DNP, CRNA, as its next chief nursing officer. Dr. Rocchio will step into the position Nov. 11.

3. Temple University Health System in Philadelphia is expanding its nursing workforce pipeline with the Temple Health Nursing Scholars Program. Students applying or currently enrolled in an RN or CRNA program can qualify for up to $40,000 in loan sponsorship by committing to a two- to three-year, full-time work term at Temple Health after graduation and licensure.

4. A recent Medicus whitepaper found that 80% of anesthesia providers in rural counties are represented by CRNAs.

5. The Medicus whitepaper also reported that Texas has the highest CRNA employment at 5,390 CRNAs.