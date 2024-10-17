CRNA workforce by the numbers

There are currently 65,745 active certified registered nurse anesthetists in the United States, according to Medicus' 2024 white paper on the anesthesia provider shortage.

Here are seven other numbers on the CRNA workforce:

80% — The percentage of anesthesia providers represented by CRNAs in rural counties.

More than 50 million — The amount of anesthetics CRNAs administer to patients each year in the U.S.

62% — The percentage of CRNAs that are over 40-years-old. Another 36% are between 30- and 40-years old and 2% are 20- to 30-years-old.

75% — The percentage of CRNAs that reported practicing independently in 2023, with no collaborating physician.

56% — The percentage of CRNAs that reported feeling very or somewhat burned out.

15% — The percentage of CRNAs that said a good work/life balance is the most rewarding aspect of their job.

14% — The percentage of CRNAs that said they valued workplace autonomy.