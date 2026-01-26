5 anesthesia leaders tapped for executive roles

Here are five anesthesia leaders who stepped into leadership roles in January:

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

Edina, Minn.-based Nura Pain Clinics promoted Erin Bettendorf, MD, to medical director of the Nura Surgical Center.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha named Daniel Johnson, MD, as executive vice chair of its department of anesthesiology and Shaun Thompson, MD, as chief of the critical care anesthesiology division, both effective March 1.

Salisbury, Md.-based TidalHealth appointed Lindsey Nelson, MD, as executive medical director of the TidalHealth Anesthesiology service line.

4. Hackensack, N.J.-based Olena Medical named Mrinal Agrawal, MD, an anesthesiologist and pain management physician, as chief medical officer.