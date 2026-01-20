UNMC appoints 2 anesthesiology leaders

The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has named Daniel Johnson, MD, as executive vice chair of its department of anesthesiology and Shaun Thompson, MD, as chief of the critical care anesthesiology division, both effective March 1.

Dr. Johnson most recently led the division of critical care anesthesiology, where he helped expand extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) services, point-of-care ultrasound training and the department’s role in cardiac surgery and biocontainment care, according to a Jan. 19 news release.

As executive vice chair, he will support clinical, research and education strategy across the department, with early priorities including clinical growth planning and faculty mentorship.

Dr. Thompson, who currently serves as ECMO medical director and fellowship director for the division, will succeed Dr. Johnson as division chief.

His focus will include expanding access to critical care, increasing team capacity and advancing innovation in mechanical circulatory support.