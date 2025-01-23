4 anesthesia bills taking shape in 2025

Both state and federal legislatures are tackling anesthesia-based bills in 2025. Here are four key pieces of legislation to know:

1. Illinois state Rep. Bill Hauter, MD, a Republican, has sponsored a bill making it illegal for insurance companies to place a time limit on anesthesia payment coverage.

2. On Jan. 8, legislation was introduced in the Virginia House of Delegates that would eliminate supervision requirements for certified registered nurse anesthetists. It would allow CRNAs to practice without direct supervision, instead allowing them to practice in consultation with a doctor of medicine, osteopathy, podiatry or dentistry, and in accordance with regulations jointly promulgated by the state's board of medicine and its board of nursing.

3. Legislation has been introduced in the Missouri House of Representatives that would prevent insurers in the state from limiting anesthesia coverage.

4. U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) introduced a bill in the House of Representatives that would ban time caps on reimbursement for anesthesia services. Mr. Torres introduced a four-page bill called the "Anesthesia for All Act" that would prohibit time caps and direct HHS' inspector general to conduct audits to ensure payers are complying.