3 anesthesia leaders tapped for executive roles in 1 month

By: Sophie Eydis

In the past month, three academic medical centers appointed anesthesiology leaders to executive roles.

All three named new department chairs to guide their clinical, academic and research missions:

  1. Albany Medical Center (N.Y.) appointed Jaime Ortiz, MD, as chair of the department of anesthesiology. Dr. Ortiz will also serve as chief of anesthesiology and professor of anesthesiology at Albany Medical College. 
  1. The University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville named Michael Mazzeffi, MD, as permanent chair of its department of anesthesiology. 

3. Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis appointed Padma Gulur, MD, as head of the department of anesthesiology and the inaugural Alex S. Evers MD Distinguished Professor in Anesthesiology.

