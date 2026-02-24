Albany Medical Center names new anesthesiology chair

Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center has appointed Jaime Ortiz, MD, as chair of the department of anesthesiology.

Dr. Ortiz specializes in ultrasound-guided peripheral nerve blocks and has expertise in regional anesthesia, acute pain management and medical acupuncture, according to a Feb. 20 news release from the medical center.

He most recently provided care for patients at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston and served as vice chair for clinical quality, outcomes and research for the Department of Anesthesiology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

In addition, Dr. Ortiz will serve as chief of anesthesiology and professor of anesthesiology at Albany (N.Y.) Medical College, the release said.