19 anesthesiologists in the headlines

Here are 19 anesthesiologists who have made Becker's headlines in the last month:

- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield has reversed its decision on a controversial anesthesia reimbursement policy update, which would have introduced a new reimbursement structure based on CMS physician work time values — 14 anesthesiologists (and nine certified registered nurse anesthetists) joined Becker's to discuss their thoughts.

- From reimbursement challenges and staffing shortages to shifting payer policies, three anesthesiologists shared their insights on the last year with Becker's.

- Anesthesiologist John Anderson, MD, died at age 91 on Nov. 21 in Cleveland. He worked in private practice at St. Anthony Hospital in Columbus, Ohio before working as an anesthesiologist and professor at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. He retired in 2005.

- Dallas anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz, MD, has been sentenced to 190 years in prison for injecting a nerve-blocking agent and other drugs into bags of IV fluid at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas. Dr. Ortiz was sentenced for injecting IV bags with bupivacaine, epinephrine and lidocaine into five IV bags and placing them in a warming bin in August 2022 for medical staff to use on patients.





