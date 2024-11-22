Former Cleveland Clinic anesthesiologist dies at 91

Anesthesiologist John Anderson, MD, died at age 91 on Nov. 21 in Cleveland, according to an obituary published by WMFD.com Nov. 22.

He worked in private practice at St. Anthony Hospital in Columbus, Ohio before working as an anesthesiologist and professor at Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. He retired in 2005.

Dr. Anderson earned his bachelor's degree in bacteriology from Ohio State University in Columbus in 1956, where he also earned his medical degree. He interned at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix and on staff at Ohio State University. He served on the faculty board at the University of Cincinnati Medical School and also completed an internship at Cleveland Clinic in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.