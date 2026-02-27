Median income for cardiac anesthesiologists climbs, satisfaction falls

Advertisement
By: Cameron Cortigiano

The median income for cardiac anesthesiologists increased from $425,000 in 2020 to $525,000 in 2024, according to a Feb. 27 report from Medscape

After adjusting for inflation using the Consumer Price Index, median income rose by $8,000 between 2020 and 2024.

Less than half of cardiac anesthesiologists reported being satisfied with their salary in 2024, compared to 57% in 2020. The decline in satisfaction was linked to increased supervision intensity and more frequent call schedules.

The report analyzed survey responses from nearly 1,300 cardiac anesthesiologists who participated in the 2020, 2022 and 2024 compensation surveys conducted by the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists.

A comprehensive guide to backup power for hospitals

Recommended Whitepaper

Advertisement

Next Up in Anesthesia

  • Private equity moves in on anesthesia

    Private equity firms have invested more than $750 billion in the U.S. healthcare market, according to a literature review published…

    By: Francesca Mathewes

  • U of Utah anesthesia chair to step down

    Talmage Egan, MD, is stepping down from his role as chair of the department of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine…

    By: Cameron Cortigiano

  • 5 forces shaping anesthesia in 2026

    Anesthesia coverage is no longer just a staffing issue; it is central to surgical growth, ASC stability and financial sustainability.…

    By: Sophie Eydis
Advertisement