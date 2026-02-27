Median income for cardiac anesthesiologists climbs, satisfaction falls

The median income for cardiac anesthesiologists increased from $425,000 in 2020 to $525,000 in 2024, according to a Feb. 27 report from Medscape.

After adjusting for inflation using the Consumer Price Index, median income rose by $8,000 between 2020 and 2024.

Less than half of cardiac anesthesiologists reported being satisfied with their salary in 2024, compared to 57% in 2020. The decline in satisfaction was linked to increased supervision intensity and more frequent call schedules.

The report analyzed survey responses from nearly 1,300 cardiac anesthesiologists who participated in the 2020, 2022 and 2024 compensation surveys conducted by the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists.