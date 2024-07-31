Number of PAs vs. RNs vs. NPs in each state

There are 145,740 active physician assistants, 3,175,390 active registered nurses and 280,140 active nurse practitioners across the U.S., according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Here is a comparison of the number of active physician assistants, registered nurses and nurse practitioners across all 50 states:
|
State
|
Physician assistants
|
Registered nurses
|
Nurse practitioners
|
Alabama
|
1,070
|
50,450
|
4,220
|
Alaska
|
510
|
6,590
|
660
|
Arizona
|
3,500
|
63,150
|
6,770
|
Arkansas
|
930
|
29,690
|
3,300
|
California
|
12,880
|
332,560
|
21,740
|
Colorado
|
2,990
|
53,480
|
3,680
|
Connecticut
|
2,950
|
36,430
|
3,400
|
Delaware
|
610
|
11,810
|
1,140
|
Florida
|
9,060
|
207,910
|
22,270
|
Georgia
|
3,760
|
93,730
|
Data not available
|
Hawaii
|
340
|
11,920
|
510
|
Idaho
|
1,170
|
14,060
|
1,130
|
Illinois
|
3,890
|
139,910
|
9,220
|
Indiana
|
1,980
|
68,850
|
6,740
|
Iowa
|
1,290
|
33,300
|
2,640
|
Kansas
|
800
|
31,120
|
2,920
|
Kentucky
|
1,160
|
48,710
|
4,830
|
Louisiana
|
1,090
|
36,840
|
3,910
|
Maine
|
700
|
14,770
|
1,390
|
Maryland
|
3,280
|
49,770
|
5,180
|
Massachusetts
|
4,130
|
87,320
|
8,060
|
Michigan
|
5,310
|
102,240
|
7,950
|
Minnesota
|
3,570
|
66,700
|
5,360
|
Mississippi
|
460
|
28,910
|
4,020
|
Missouri
|
1,540
|
73,190
|
7,410
|
Montana
|
660
|
9,740
|
860
|
Nebraska
|
1,200
|
22,870
|
1,700
|
Nevada
|
1,450
|
25,890
|
2,040
|
New Hampshire
|
940
|
14,380
|
1,870
|
New Jersey
|
3,150
|
82,950
|
6,400
|
New Mexico
|
530
|
18,030
|
1,480
|
New York
|
16,690
|
188,060
|
16,670
|
North Carolina
|
8,180
|
104,380
|
7,640
|
North Dakota
|
250
|
10,350
|
710
|
Ohio
|
4,190
|
133,300
|
11,950
|
Oklahoma
|
1,680
|
32,610
|
2,870
|
Oregon
|
1,420
|
38,770
|
2,410
|
Pennsylvania
|
8,730
|
144,100
|
9,160
|
Rhode Island
|
390
|
11,350
|
Data not available
|
South Carolina
|
2,100
|
48,790
|
5,470
|
South Dakota
|
580
|
14,600
|
920
|
Tennessee
|
2,240
|
63,460
|
14,040
|
Texas
|
8,630
|
251,840
|
20,170
|
Utah
|
1,550
|
24,730
|
2,650
|
Vermont
|
370
|
7,260
|
720
|
Virginia
|
3,760
|
70,650
|
7,360
|
Washington
|
3,240
|
65,030
|
4,560
|
West Virginia
|
750
|
20,860
|
1,860
|
Wisconsin
|
3,340
|
61,870
|
5,210
|
Wyoming
|
310
|
5,350
|
470