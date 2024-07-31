Number of PAs vs. RNs vs. NPs in each state

Cameron Cortigiano -  

There are 145,740 active physician assistants, 3,175,390 active registered nurses and 280,140 active nurse practitioners across the U.S., according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is a comparison of the number of active physician assistants, registered nurses and nurse practitioners across all 50 states:

State

Physician assistants

Registered nurses

Nurse practitioners

Alabama

1,070

50,450

4,220

Alaska

510

6,590

660

Arizona

3,500

63,150

6,770

Arkansas

930

29,690

3,300

California

12,880

332,560

21,740

Colorado

2,990

53,480

3,680

Connecticut

2,950

36,430

3,400

Delaware

610

11,810

1,140

Florida

9,060

207,910

22,270

Georgia

3,760

93,730

Data not available

Hawaii

340

11,920

510

Idaho

1,170

14,060

1,130

Illinois

3,890

139,910

9,220

Indiana

1,980

68,850

6,740

Iowa

1,290

33,300

2,640

Kansas

800

31,120

2,920

Kentucky

1,160

48,710

4,830

Louisiana

1,090

36,840

3,910

Maine

700

14,770

1,390

Maryland

3,280

49,770

5,180

Massachusetts

4,130

87,320

8,060

Michigan

5,310

102,240

7,950

Minnesota

3,570

66,700

5,360

Mississippi

460

28,910

4,020

Missouri

1,540

73,190

7,410

Montana

660

9,740

860

Nebraska

1,200

22,870

1,700

Nevada

1,450

25,890

2,040

New Hampshire

940

14,380

1,870

New Jersey

3,150

82,950

6,400

New Mexico

530

18,030

1,480

New York

16,690

188,060

16,670

North Carolina

8,180

104,380

7,640

North Dakota

250

10,350

710

Ohio

4,190

133,300

11,950

Oklahoma

1,680

32,610

2,870

Oregon

1,420

38,770

2,410

Pennsylvania

8,730

144,100

9,160

Rhode Island

390

11,350

Data not available

South Carolina

2,100

48,790

5,470

South Dakota

580

14,600

920

Tennessee

2,240

63,460

14,040

Texas

8,630

251,840

20,170

Utah

1,550

24,730

2,650

Vermont

370

7,260

720

Virginia

3,760

70,650

7,360

Washington

3,240

65,030

4,560

West Virginia

750

20,860

1,860

Wisconsin

3,340

61,870

5,210

Wyoming

310

5,350

470

