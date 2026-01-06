ASCs continue to face workforce shortages, particularly in roles like surgical techs and nurses. While staffing challenges persist across the U.S., labor conditions vary by geography — and some cities may offer more favorable employment environments than others.

WalletHub released its annual “Best Places to Find a Job” report Jan. 6, ranking 182 U.S. cities based on job market strength and socioeconomic factors. Metrics included job openings per applicant, starting salaries and unemployment rates.

Here are the 10 best cities for job seekers in 2026:

Scottsdale, Ariz. — 66.71

Columbia, Md. — 66.57

Portland, Maine — 65.28

South Burlington, Vt. — 64.65

Pittsburgh — 64.29

Orlando, Fla. — 64.29

Plano, Texas — 62.71

Washington, D.C. — 62.42

Austin, Texas — 62.37

Huntsville, Ala. — 62.01

And the 10 worst cities for job seekers: