Physician group settles data breach lawsuit impacting 500,000+ individuals

St. Louis-based Esse Health, an independent physician group with 45 locations, has agreed to pay $2.53 million to settle a class-action lawsuit stemming from a 2025 data breach, according to a May 19 report from Claim Depot.

The cybersecurity incident impacted more than 500,000 individuals and potentially exposed information including names, Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth and health insurance details.

In April 2025, Esse Health detected unusual activity on some of its network systems, with the cyberattack disrupting portions of its computer network.

The organization has denied the allegations but agreed to settle the lawsuit to avoid the expense and uncertainty of continued litigation, the report said.

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