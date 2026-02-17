Medtronic pushes monitoring tech into ASCs

Medtronic and Mindray North America expanded their partnership on patient monitoring technology beyond hospitals into ASCs in the United States, according to a Jan. 22 news release.

The companies said the alliance is intended to simplify access and integration of monitoring solutions across both inpatient and outpatient settings. Mindray and the Medtronic acute care and monitoring business previously collaborated in acute care and perioperative settings, including integration of the Medtronic BIS four-channel brain monitoring system and Invos regional oximetry technology.

Under the expanded agreement, Medtronic technologies including Microstream capnography, BIS brain monitoring, Nellcor pulse oximetry and Invos regional oximetry will be integrated into Mindray platforms. Mindray North America is also integrating next-generation Medtronic technologies.