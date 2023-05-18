Capitol Pain Institute acquires Texas ASC

Nashville, Tenn.-based Capitol Pain Institute acquired Balcones Pain Consultants and Water Leaf Surgery Center, the company said in a May 18 news release.

Balcones Pain Consultants has locations in Austin, Cedar Park and Marble Falls, Texas. It's led by Matthew McCarty, MD. Water Leaf Surgery Center is in Austin.

Capitol Pain Institute, which is backed by private equity partner Iron Path Capital, serves ASCs and clinics in Minnesota, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Texas and Illinois. It acquired Edina, Minn.-based Nura Pain Clinics earlier in May.