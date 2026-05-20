Another physician settles DME fraud claims

An Illinois physician who was previously named in a federal civil complaint has agreed to pay $62,500 to resolve False Claims Act allegations of signing orders for medically unnecessary orthotic braces for Medicare beneficiaries, the Justice Department said in a May 19 news release.

Alexandria Williams, MD, admitted that between December 2018 and April 2019 she signed pre-populated DME orders for Medicare beneficiaries she never examined while working for Integrated Support Plus, a telemedicine company whose owner pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme in 2020.

This is the ninth DME fraud case Becker’s has reported on since CMS announced a six-month nationwide moratorium on new Medicare enrollment for certain DME suppliers.

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