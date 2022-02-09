There's a new private equity venture in town eyeing ASCs

Private equity firms Vesey Street Capital Partners and MD Healthcare Partners are joining to build a multisite healthcare services platform.

The companies said Feb. 9 that the partnership will look to acquire and build an organization with a value proposition that increases healthcare quality and efficiency while reducing costs. The firms will fund the partnership organization through both organic and acquisition-based strategies.

Vesey Street's managing partner Adam Feinstein previously served on the board of directors at Brentwood, Tenn.-based ASC management firm Surgery Partners, which MD Healthcare Partners' CEO Mike Doyle co-founded.