Private equity made 75% of medical office sales in 2021 

Private equity investors were the seller in 75 percent of medical office sales in 2021 and the buyer in 63 percent of sales, according to an analysis by medical data company RevistaMed.

Three more insights from the January analysis:

1. Real estate investor trusts made up 28 percent of buyer volume, in contrast to 17 percent in 2020.

2. Hospitals and health systems made up 6 percent of buyers.

4. Healthcare real estate transactions as a whole surpassed $16 billion in 2021, up from $11.7 billion in 2020.