Independent practice that dropped Atrium Health looks to PE 

Charlotte, N.C.-based independent practice Tryon Medical Partners finalized a deal with private equity firm TPG in September, six years after breaking away from Atrium Health, North Carolina Health News reported Oct. 9.

The deal gives TPG a stake in the business side of the practice, including billing, human resources, operations and technology.

"The amount of interest in our organization from patients is just off the charts," Tryon Medical CEO and founder Dale Owen, MD, told the publication. "To meet that kind of demand, which we are excited about doing, requires financial investment."

Tryon Medical, which serves about 200,000 patients in 10 clinics, will continue to be "100 percent physician-owned and -operated," Dr. Owen told the publication.