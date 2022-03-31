ASC, physician-focused acquisition group launches 

Two medical real estate leaders have launched a physician and ASC-focused merger and acquisition company, the new company, dubbed Medical Practice Exit Advisors, said March 30.

Colorado attorney and exit strategy adviser Ben Brickweg and medical real estate leader John White launched the group to ensure physician owners "get the highest sale prices," according to a news release.

Mr. White, who has worked with ASC transactions for nearly a decade, said in the release that he started the group after witnessing many of his physician clients content to sell private practices and ASCs for less than what he felt they were worth.