$51B of PE capital invested in healthcare in Q4 of 2021: 4 details

Private equity deals in healthcare were up 31 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Provident Healthcare Partners.

Four details:

1. There were 186 add-on acquisitions, 89 platforms created and 26 secondary buyouts in the fourth quarter of 2021.

2. The fourth quarter saw $51 billion in capital invested in healthcare organizations.

3. Deal volume was the highest in home health and hospice services with 43 deals, followed by the dental industry, where there were 37. There were 27 behavioral health deals and 25 ophthalmology deals.

4. There were more than 85 private equity exits in the fourth quarter, including Revelstoke Capital's $600 million exit of CVP Partners.