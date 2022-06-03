Orthopedic surgeons see biggest productivity jump of ASC specialties 

Orthopedic surgeons saw a 7.3 percent increase in work relative value units from 2019 to 2021, according to the Medical Group Management Association's 2022 "Datadive Provider Compensation Report."
The report used data from more than 192,000 providers at more than 7,700 organizations.
Here is the total percent change in productivity measured by work relative value unit by ASC specialty:
- Orthopedic surgery: 7.3 percent increase
- Invasive cardiology: 3.6 percent increase
- Gastroenterology: 1.8 percent increase
- Ophthalmology: -.5 percent decrease
- General surgery: -.5 percent decrease
- Noninvasive cardiology: -1.3 percent decrease