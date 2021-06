Here are five fast facts on neurological surgery, based on the Merritt Hawkins physician revenue calculator and the 2020 Medscape physician compensation report:

1. Number of neurological surgeons in the U.S.: 4,751

2. Board certification: 82 percent

3. Surgeons age 55 and older: 49 percent

4. Average revenue generated: $2.4 million

5. Mean annual salary for neurosurgeons: $645,000