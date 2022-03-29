Navigation and endoscopy advances will propel spine surgery, physician says

As spinal procedures become more minimally invasive, they're increasingly migrated to the outpatient setting.

Ronjon Paul, MD, spine surgeon, and chair of the spine department at Downers Grove, Ill.-based Duly Health and Care, joined "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" to talk about the most exciting advances in spinal surgery.

Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Question: What are the most interesting devices, implants or platforms that could make the biggest impact on spine surgery going forward?

Dr. Ronjon Paul: The first thing that comes to mind would be navigation. There's some remarkable developments that are occurring in navigation right now, and I think that's going to be very helpful, especially in the outpatient phase.

The other technology that I believe is going to be very exciting is endoscopic work in the outpatient arena. I'm not the first one to mention putting them together, but when you dovetail it with navigation, I think it is going to be very exciting in the next few years.