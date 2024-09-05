How ASCs benefit orthopedic surgeons

ASCs offer several unique perks to clinicians, with some stark differences to their hospital outpatient department counterparts.

Becker's connected with Alok Sharan, MD, president and founder of the Spine and Performance Institute in Edison, N.J., to find out various aspects of ASCs that make them stand out from hospitals.

Editor's note: Response has been edited lightly for length and clarity.

Question: What benefits do ASCs offer clinicians?

Dr. Alok Sharan: ASCs offer tremendous benefits to clinicians. As we are seeing more surgeries moving to the outpatient space ASCs are able to provide more effective, efficient and personalized care. Since there is a closer staff-to-patient ratio in ASCs, patients can feel more comfortable during the whole surgical process. In addition, if an ASC is designed properly, it can provide a tremendous experience for the patients. Finally, for clinicians who are involved in any type of value-based program an ASC can offer a cost effective site of service.