Carpal tunnel surgery costs by state: ASC vs HOPD

Alaska is the most expensive state in the U.S. to undergo carpal tunnel surgery, according to Sidecar Health's care calculator.

Sidecar Health analyzes and collects sources to calculate the average cash price for every procedure, test and drug in the U.S. health system. It updates its database using local market data, published government fee schedules, available provider information and anonymized Sidecar Health transactions.

Here are the costs of carpal tunnel surgery in hospital outpatient departments and ASCs in each state and Washington, D.C.:

Alabama

HOPD: $3,131

ASC: $2,053

Alaska

HOPD: $4,236

ASC: $2,778

Arizona

HOPD: $3,543

ASC: $2,323

Arkansas

HOPD: $3,103

ASC: $2,035

California

HOPD: $3,888

ASC: $2,549

Colorado

HOPD: $3,422

ASC: $2,244

Connecticut

HOPD: $3,745

ASC: $2,455

Delaware

HOPD: $3,639

ASC: $2,386

Florida

HOPD: $3,438

ASC: $2,254

Georgia

HOPD: $3,222

ASC: $2,113

Hawaii

HOPD: $3,259

ASC: $2,137

Idaho

HOPD: $3,166

ASC: $2,076

Illinois

HOPD: $3,594

ASC: $2,356

Indiana

HOPD: $3,278

ASC: $2,149

Iowa

HOPD: $2,980

ASC: $1,954

Kansas

HOPD: $3,086

ASC: $2,023

Kentucky

HOPD: $3,157

ASC: $2,070

Louisiana

HOPD: $3,504

ASC: $2,297

Maine

HOPD: $3,165

ASC: $2,075

Maryland

HOPD: $3,726

ASC: $2,443

Massachusetts

HOPD: $3,840

ASC: $2,518

Michigan

HOPD: $3,537

ASC: $2,319

Minnesota

HOPD: $3,981

ASC: $2,610

Mississippi

HOPD: $3,184

ASC: $2,088

Missouri

HOPD: $3,147

ASC: $2,063

Montana

HOPD: $3,274

ASC: $2,147

Nebraska

HOPD: $3,200

ASC: $2,098

Nevada

HOPD: $3,380

ASC: $2,216

New Hampshire

HOPD: $3,391

ASC: $2,223

New Jersey

HOPD:$4,107

ASC: $2,693

New Mexico

HOPD: $3,121

ASC: $2,046

New York

HOPD: $3,865

ASC: $2,534

North Carolina

HOPD: $3,102

ASC: $2,034

North Dakota

HOPD: $3,447

ASC: $2,260

Ohio

HOPD: $3,225

ASC: $2,115

Oklahoma

HOPD: $3,452

ASC: $2,263

Oregon

HOPD: $3,521

ASC: $2,308

Pennsylvania

HOPD: $3,633

ASC: $2,382

Rhode Island

HOPD: $3,873

ASC: $2,539

South Carolina

HOPD: $3,305

ASC: $2,167

South Dakota

HOPD: $3,080

ASC: $2,019

Tennessee

HOPD: $3,106

ASC: $2,037

Texas

HOPD: $3,357

ASC: $2,201

Utah

HOPD: $3,499

ASC: $2,294

Vermont

HOPD: $3,435

ASC: $2,252

Virginia

HOPD: $3,341

ACS: $2,191

Washington

HOPD: $3,727

ASC: $2,444

Washington D.C.

HOPD: $3,607

ASC: $2,365

West Virginia

HOPD: $3,343

ASC: $2,192

Wisconsin

HOPD: $3,529

ASC: $2,314

Wyoming

HOPD: $3,436

ASC: $2,253