California practice reopens, performs 1st spine surgery in 2 months

The Back Institute of Beverly Hills (Calif.) recently performed its first surgery after a two-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Digital Journal reports.

Four things to know:

1. The first procedure since reopening was a nano endoscopic spine surgery to address a severe lumbar disc blowout.

2. Neurosurgeon and founder of the practice, David Ditsworth, MD, performed the procedure.

3. Dr. Ditsworth is former chief of neurosurgery at Beverly Hills (Calif.) Medical Center and has been on staff at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles since 1983, according to his website.

4. He developed the nano lumbar endoscopic partial discectomy procedure for treating herniated and bulging discs in the spine.

