5 spine-driven ASCs to know

Here are five spine-driven ASCs to know:

The B.A.C.K. Center (Melbourne, Fla.)

The B.A.C.K. Center, originally called the Brevard Orthopaedic Clinic, was founded in 1981 by Glenn Bryan, MD. In 1992, the center was refocused to specialize in neck and spine. Ten years later, the practice changed its name to Brevard Orthopaedic Spine and Pain Clinic doing business as the B.A.C.K. Center.

Spine surgeons Richard Hynes, MD, Michael Cronin, DO, and Devin Datta, MD, operate at the center.

Mayfield Surgery Center (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Nineteen neurosurgeons perform spine procedures out of the Mayfield Surgery Center, which has held over 17,000 spine procedures since 2007. It is a physician-owned affiliate of United Surgical Partners International.

The center offers 31 spine surgeries.

Nucci Medical Clinic (Tampa, Fla.)

Nucci Medical Clinic was founded in 2003 by Robert Nucci, MD. It operates satellite offices in Sarasota, Fla., and Lakeland, Fla. The center offers minimally invasive spine surgery and interventional pain procedures, including laser spine procedures.

Short Hills Surgery Center (Millburn, N.J.)

Short Hills Surgery Center opened in February 2005. The 25,000-square-foot facility features six operating rooms, two smaller surgery rooms, 24 recovery beds and four private patient rooms. The multispecialty ASC houses more than ninety physicians, covering specialties including spine, orthopedics and pain management.

Two Rivers Surgical (Eugene, Ore.)

Two Rivers Surgical has served the Eugene area for 15 years, having opened in July 2006. The facility spans 7,911 square feet and includes two operating rooms. The ASC offers neurosurgery and pain management services including discectomy, anterior cervical fusion, lumbar fusion, total disc replacement, laminectomy and spinal injections.